First American Trust FSB Acquires 1,140 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 49,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,587,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $749,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $2.30 on Friday, hitting $125.98. 868,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,217. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $132.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.58.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

