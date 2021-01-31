EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EOG. TD Securities increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,691,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,313,902. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of -98.00 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.33 and its 200-day moving average is $45.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

