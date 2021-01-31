First American Trust FSB Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

First American Trust FSB cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 54.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,925,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,854,000 after buying an additional 2,078,535 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 249.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,559,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,920 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 562.9% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 924,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 785,032 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,176,000. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,690,000.

Shares of EFV traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.93. 1,833,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

