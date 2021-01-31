First American Trust FSB Sells 524 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

First American Trust FSB decreased its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $1,487,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in American Tower by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $227.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,701,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,658. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.65. The company has a market capitalization of $101.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.73.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

