First American Trust FSB Acquires 92 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,454,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Shares of DE stock traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.80. 1,734,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,350. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $281.06 and its 200-day moving average is $235.18. The company has a market cap of $90.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $306.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.