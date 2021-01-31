Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Cuts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.0% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,586,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,330 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,392 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,761,000 after purchasing an additional 49,555 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $700,435,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ traded down $6.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $314.56. 55,259,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,490,875. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.85 and a 200 day moving average of $298.66. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $330.32.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

