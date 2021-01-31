Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 67,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average is $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

