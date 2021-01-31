The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s 10th Largest Position

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises about 1.4% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $38,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

KO traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $48.15. The company had a trading volume of 18,670,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,062,484. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $206.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

