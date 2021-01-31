Bull Street Advisors LLC Acquires 2,130 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,695,000. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,711,000 after buying an additional 1,410,994 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,705,000 after buying an additional 1,280,113 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,305,000 after buying an additional 1,033,537 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 39,397.6% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 840,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,146,000 after buying an additional 838,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $42.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

