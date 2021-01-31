Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 261.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.7% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 40,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,658,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 3,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TMO shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.58.

NYSE TMO opened at $509.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $484.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

