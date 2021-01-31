Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decrease of 73.6% from the December 31st total of 111,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SNOA stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.18. 89,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,697. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.78% and a negative net margin of 6.04%.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for various applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream for management of dry itchy skin, minor skin irritations, rashes, and inflammation caused by various skin conditions, as well as Loyon for the management of skin scaling.

