Short Interest in PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Rises By 177.5%

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, an increase of 177.5% from the December 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

PTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PolarityTE in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.55.

PTE traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,733,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,557,903. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $55.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.29. PolarityTE has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $3.49.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 169.92% and a negative net margin of 674.12%. The business had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PolarityTE will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $34,140.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 880,240 shares in the company, valued at $968,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 124.0% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 89,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 49,590 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 143.0% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 196,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 115,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 62.5% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

