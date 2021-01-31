Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a growth of 101.2% from the December 31st total of 42,100 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SCKT traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 153,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,803. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43. Socket Mobile has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 million, a P/E ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Socket Mobile stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of Socket Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.