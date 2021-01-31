Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,731 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 876,624 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,391,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,203,830,000 after purchasing an additional 108,176 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,349,244 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $833,982,000 after purchasing an additional 133,145 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092,367 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,790,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,121,151 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $398,009,000 after buying an additional 72,840 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

Shares of COST opened at $352.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $367.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.62. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $156.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.