GoalVest Advisory LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.4% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.0% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $273.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.71. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $123.28 and a 12-month high of $291.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

