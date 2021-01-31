Occidental Asset Management LLC Invests $872,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $4.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,564,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,231. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.92 and its 200 day moving average is $206.17. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $247.58.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

