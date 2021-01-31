Gemmer Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,244. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.68 and a 52-week high of $129.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.17.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

