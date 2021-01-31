Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Increased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 335,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,370,000 after acquiring an additional 167,089 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.21. 1,557,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.92 and its 200 day moving average is $199.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $224.69.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.44.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

