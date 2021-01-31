S&CO Inc. Has $8.76 Million Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

S&CO Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 653,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $8,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.8% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 81.4% in the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.4% in the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 536,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCJ stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,053,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,108,575. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,242,000.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Cameco’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

