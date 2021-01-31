S&CO Inc. Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

S&CO Inc. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $723,136,000 after acquiring an additional 348,018 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,778,000 after acquiring an additional 854,910 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,672,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,880,000 after acquiring an additional 717,336 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,713,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,944,000 after acquiring an additional 222,055 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.47.

NASDAQ XRAY traded down $1.85 on Friday, hitting $53.49. 1,439,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,910. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of -232.57, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day moving average of $48.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

