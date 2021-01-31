Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys 968 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 117,752 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,045,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,577,000 after buying an additional 84,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $46.87. 18,440,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,215,966. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $49.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average of $43.52.

