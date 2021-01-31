Washburn Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PayPal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after buying an additional 839,901 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in PayPal by 5,875.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,493,000 after buying an additional 716,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $234.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $254.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.02. The company has a market capitalization of $274.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.53.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.