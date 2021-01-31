Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stake Raised by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 316,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,602 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband accounts for 4.5% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $50,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 11,704.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 4,781,150 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,074,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,357,000 after buying an additional 1,219,321 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1,707.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 908,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 858,533 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,518,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,751,000 after buying an additional 319,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 524.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 281,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,160,000 after buying an additional 236,098 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $9.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.05. 2,241,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,564. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $165.23.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

