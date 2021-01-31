Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.28 Million in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,983 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4,672.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 312.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Jack H. Webb sold 6,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,118.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NBTB stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.01. The stock had a trading volume of 244,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,163. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.72. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $39.75.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

NBTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.