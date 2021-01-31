Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in Fiserv by 10.0% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 22,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $921,000. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in Fiserv by 7.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 29,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in Fiserv by 4.6% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 46,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 12.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ FISV traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.69. 5,523,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,213,804. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 77.80, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.11.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,209,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.91.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.