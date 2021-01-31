Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in Fiserv by 10.0% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 22,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $921,000. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in Fiserv by 7.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 29,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in Fiserv by 4.6% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 46,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 12.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ FISV traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.69. 5,523,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,213,804. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 77.80, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.11.
In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,209,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.91.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.
