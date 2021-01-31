Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stake Boosted by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 302.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on TT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

NYSE:TT traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.35. 1,837,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,891. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $156.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.55. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,180,015.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,075,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.