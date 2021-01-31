Montecito Bank & Trust Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,800,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total transaction of $1,922,723.66. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,499.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total value of $664,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,490,224.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,710,669 shares of company stock worth $153,923,144. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Bank of America raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, 140166 cut Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.20.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $7.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,494,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,300. The company has a market capitalization of $159.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.52. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

