Montecito Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,350,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,854,939. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.18.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

