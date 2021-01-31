Telemus Capital LLC Has $1.93 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,461 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.01. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $38.82. The stock has a market cap of $204.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

