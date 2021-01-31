iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Position Decreased by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000.

Shares of IEMG traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.83. The stock had a trading volume of 21,854,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,845,303. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.77.

