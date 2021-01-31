Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.26-3.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.48. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 14.35-14.75 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $416.90.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $392.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $422.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.77. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

