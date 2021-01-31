Gemmer Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 248.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,339,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $63.51. 2,572,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,485. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $66.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.64 and a 200-day moving average of $62.38.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

