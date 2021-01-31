SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Position Raised by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,907 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 46,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,149,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,106. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.75. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $57.62.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

