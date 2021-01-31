GFG Capital LLC Acquires 4,173 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,167 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts makes up 2.6% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 207,254 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,026,000 after acquiring an additional 77,864 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,584 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $440,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $920,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $2,383,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.84.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,665,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,468. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.62. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.62 million. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $39,035.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,802.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,749,004 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

