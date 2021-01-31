Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNBLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

UNBLF stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.26. The company had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.44. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 12 month low of $34.48 and a 12 month high of $138.00.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

