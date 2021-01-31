Analysts Set Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Target Price at $17.60

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSWC. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 144.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 16.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 22.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSWC traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.20. 155,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,670. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $21.55. The firm has a market cap of $338.94 million, a P/E ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.69 million. As a group, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

