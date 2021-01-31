Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives $158.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASR shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 3rd quarter valued at $638,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASR traded down $5.06 on Tuesday, hitting $156.71. 74,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,408. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.44. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $82.08 and a one year high of $205.29.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

