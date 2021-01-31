Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.66.

TCEHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Tencent to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Tencent in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Tencent in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Tencent from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of TCEHY traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,535,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,647. Tencent has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $98.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.72 and its 200-day moving average is $72.61. The company has a market capitalization of $856.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 0.63.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $18.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Tencent had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 26.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tencent will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

