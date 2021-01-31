Nkcfo LLC Invests $325,000 in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at $1,348,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 383.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,361 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 38.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,496,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,485 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

NASDAQ PCH traded down $2.06 on Friday, hitting $47.76. 328,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,741. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.66. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $53.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

