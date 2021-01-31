Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Roche from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.41. 3,669,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.43. Roche has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $47.15. The company has a market cap of $297.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Roche by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

