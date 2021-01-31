Nkcfo LLC Reduces Stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Nkcfo LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TNET. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2,325.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after buying an additional 139,513 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 327.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after buying an additional 109,117 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 39.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 243,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,453,000 after buying an additional 68,481 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,117,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $1,947,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,455.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $29,763.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $414,039.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,070 shares of company stock worth $10,874,535 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNET traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.11. 341,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $85.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.35.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

