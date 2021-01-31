Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 69.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ATVI. Benchmark boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $91.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,025,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,183,851. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $95.87. The company has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.