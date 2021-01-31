Nkcfo LLC Buys New Position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 343.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 256.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 16,018 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Duluth alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on DLTH. Robert W. Baird upgraded Duluth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

DLTH stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.47. 229,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,003. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85. Duluth Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $367.42 million, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $135.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.