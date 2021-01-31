Montecito Bank & Trust Has $7.70 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,681 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust owned about 0.54% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $7,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWI. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,797,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,279,000 after purchasing an additional 546,922 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,891,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,793,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,011,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after buying an additional 53,470 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA CWI traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $27.91. 648,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,777. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.65. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $29.27.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.