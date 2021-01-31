Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,811 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods makes up 2.5% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Tyson Foods worth $41,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.10.

NYSE TSN traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $64.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,402,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,870. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $85.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.18 and a 200-day moving average of $62.56.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

