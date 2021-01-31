Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 116.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,982 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker makes up about 2.0% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $7,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,915,009,000 after buying an additional 1,672,038 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,423,000 after buying an additional 360,893 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 787,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,557,000 after buying an additional 171,861 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 717,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,162,000 after buying an additional 46,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 570,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,535,000 after buying an additional 39,180 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total value of $1,120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $168,438.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,546.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

NYSE:SWK traded down $6.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.49. 1,538,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,437. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $195.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

