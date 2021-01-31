PGGM Investments Has $56.17 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.10% of Humana worth $56,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $1,142,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $383.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $407.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $474.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.95.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.