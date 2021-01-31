Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Sells 164 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,184,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,792,000 after buying an additional 122,801 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 30,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $5,128,000. Polianta Ltd grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% during the third quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $197.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total value of $59,228.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,925.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total transaction of $214,695.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,999 shares of company stock worth $7,293,964. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.