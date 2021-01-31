DAGCO Inc. Sells 202 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

DAGCO Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $136.30 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $152.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.50.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

