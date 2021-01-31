Hill Winds Capital LP Buys New Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,041,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,880,000 after purchasing an additional 71,520 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 41.5% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 983,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,179,000 after purchasing an additional 288,480 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2,137.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 847,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,049,000 after purchasing an additional 809,536 shares during the period. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 46.9% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 665,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 212,342 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RHP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Shares of RHP traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.85. The company had a trading volume of 627,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,907. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $91.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.50.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($1.01). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

